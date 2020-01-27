KeyCorp Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $93.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TER. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,513.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 289,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $64,450,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

