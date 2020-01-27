Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $578.00

Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.50), with a volume of 14069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 541.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 504.62.

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £1,250,000 ($1,644,304.13).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

