Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.44% of Kimco Realty worth $38,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,494 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 106,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,927,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 126,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,762. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.