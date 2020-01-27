Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

