Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading Down 3.7%

Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.96, approximately 2,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

