Kryll (KRL) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $817.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,960,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

