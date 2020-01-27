KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0180 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $28,179.00 and $259.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

