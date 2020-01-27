L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 18,240,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,101,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,287,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $12,030,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $10,236,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

