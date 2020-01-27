Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.66

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$21.66 and last traded at C$21.82, with a volume of 73866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.29.

LIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$46.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

