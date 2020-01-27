Lambda Achieves Market Cap of $18.32 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.32 million and $43.73 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.03370407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00197769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00124583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,785,667 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.