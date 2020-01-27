Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

LSGOF opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

