Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.82 ($74.21).

LXS stock traded down €1.48 ($1.72) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €53.40 ($62.09). 230,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

