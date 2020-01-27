Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of Lazard worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $41.62. 20,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

