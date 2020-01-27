Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period.

EELV stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,739. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

