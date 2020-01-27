Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

