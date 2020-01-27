Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 360,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snap-on by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after buying an additional 153,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 5,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 251,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snap-on by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

