Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,933,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 153,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.97. 6,398,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,653. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.