Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 898 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,089 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $4,320,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,464,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

