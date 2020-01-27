Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,281. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

