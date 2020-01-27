Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

