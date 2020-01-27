Leisure Capital Management Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,956,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 293,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 241,795 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $5.65 on Monday, hitting $148.42. 2,757,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.