Leisure Capital Management Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

