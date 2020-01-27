Leisure Capital Management Purchases New Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 300,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

