Leisure Capital Management Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.66. 495,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

