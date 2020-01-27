Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273,923 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $94.99. 3,046,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

