Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $469,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 357,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

