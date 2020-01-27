Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.57. 445,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.