LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 103,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $81.39.

