LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 5,651 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.64. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,050. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3568 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

