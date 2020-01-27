LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 879.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.06. 73,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,742. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

