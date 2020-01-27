LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 378,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

