LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 7,795 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 2.80% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 293.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Shares of HNDL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.