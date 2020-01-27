LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 15,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,873. LGL Group has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Get LGL Group alerts:

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

In other LGL Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $46,187.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,414 shares in the company, valued at $946,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,671 shares of company stock valued at $336,048.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LGL Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.