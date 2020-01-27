Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,263,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Global by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 214,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Global by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 30.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.80. 3,472,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,639. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

