Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Lifeway Foods worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

