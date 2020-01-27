Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. 58,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Limbach has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $147.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other Limbach news, CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at $978,293.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally purchased 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,629.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

