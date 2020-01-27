Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.