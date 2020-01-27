Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 947 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,386,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,804 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,295,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,222,000 after purchasing an additional 876,371 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,620,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

BMY opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

