Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sanofi by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 157,222 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sanofi by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,369,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $48.73 on Monday. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.