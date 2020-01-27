Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

