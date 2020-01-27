Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.0% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.5% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $135.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

