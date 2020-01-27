Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $208.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

