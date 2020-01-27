Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $205.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

