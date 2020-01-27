LINKA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,470.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $120,470.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

