Litecoin Plus Price Up 35.1% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $92,873.00 and $105.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,764.98 or 2.16122111 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027603 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,682,073 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.