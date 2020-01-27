Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $434.33 and last traded at $432.43, with a volume of 86195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

