Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.19. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause bought 6,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 14,460 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $208,079.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lovesac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

