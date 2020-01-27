Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,374,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $151,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $120.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

