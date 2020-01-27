Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

LK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

LK traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. 28,078,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,894,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

