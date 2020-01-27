MA Private Wealth Has $352,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

